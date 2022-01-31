A long awaited investigation into lockdown-breaching parties by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff concluded that they represent a “serious failure” to observe the standards expected of government.

Johnson's office received the report earlier Monday, and it was made available for the public to read later that day.

Sue Gray, a longtime civil servant who previously served as Director General, Propriety and Ethics, concluded that “there were failures of leadership and judgment” in the government and “some of the events should not have been allowed to take place."

"Against the backdrop of the pandemic, when the Government was asking citizens to accept far-reaching restrictions on their lives, some of the behaviour surrounding these gatherings is difficult to justify," Gray wrote in her report. "At least some of the gatherings in question represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of Government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time."

The findings are part of what Gray’s office calls an “update” on her investigation, rather than a full report. Major parts of her findings have been withheld at the request of the Metropolitan Police, who have launched a criminal investigation into the most serious alleged breaches of coronavirus rules.

The Metropolitan Police said it had asked for Gray’s report to make only “minimal reference” to the events being investigated by detectives “to avoid any prejudice to our investigation.” But the redactions have led opponents to accuse Johnson of a whitewash. Johnson could be interviewed by detectives as part of their probe and may face a fine if he is found to have breached the law.

"There is significant learning to be drawn from these events which must be addressed immediately across Government," Gray concluded. "This does not need to wait for the police investigations to be concluded."

Johnson apologized Monday for lockdown-flouting parties in Downing Street — but insisted that he and his government can be trusted.

Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons that he would make changes to the way the government is run in the wake of the “partygate” scandal.

“I get it and I will fix it,” he said.

Allegations that the prime minister and his staff flouted restrictions imposed on the country to curb the spread of the coronavirus have caused public anger, led some Conservative lawmakers to call for Johnson’s resignation and triggered intense infighting inside the governing party.

Johnson has denied personal wrongdoing and said he has “absolutely no intention” of resigning.

But Johnson’s grip on power has been weakened by allegations that he and his staff flouted restrictions they imposed on the country in 2020 and 2021 to curb the spread of the coronavirus with “bring your own booze” office parties, birthday celebrations and “wine time Fridays.”

Gray wrote in her findings that "excessive consumption of alcohol is not appropriate in a professional workplace at any time" and urged that every part of the government "has a clear and robust policy in place covering the consumption of alcohol in the workplace."

She also noted that the garden at No. 10 Downing Street should be primarily used by the Prime Minister and private residents, but it was "not appropriate" to use it for gatherings "without clear authorization or oversight."

Johnson, meanwhile, was trying to change the subject from his personal woes, marking the second anniversary of Brexit on Monday by touting economic opportunities outside the European Union.

The government is also promising this week to give long-awaited details of plans to “level up” the country by expanding economic opportunity to neglected regions.

And Johnson plans a diplomatic push to try to ease tensions between Russia and Ukraine. His office says the prime minister will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone later Monday and visit Ukraine on Tuesday as part of efforts to deter Russia from invading its neighbor.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.