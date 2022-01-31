DURHAM, N.C. — Flakes in the forecast mean a flurry of business for a Durham car wash once the winter weather has come and gone, because drivers are eager to get any messy salt and snow residue off their vehicles.

What You Need to Know

North Carolina has been hit with several rounds of winter weather in January

January's blast of snow and ice create a mess of salt and brine

Motorists are eager to get the mixture that helps driving conditions off their cars once the weather clears

“This month has been a busy month 'cause we've had two snowstorms come through,” T.C. Anderson, at TC's Autowash and Detailing, said ahead of the recent winter blast.

He joined the family business in 2002.

“I love it, I love being outside,” he said. He enjoys the outdoors, even when temperatures are less than ideal.

January's winter weather has given countless cars a messy, dusty look. Anderson said it's from all that brine, salt and snow, which can also cause damage.

“The water mixes with that brine solution, and that's when it gets wet it can be damaging too,” Anderson said.

The underbody and sides of a vehicle can begin to rust if they aren't taken care of following a snowstorm, Anderson said.

He said getting your vehicle clean should be done as quickly as possible.

“You probably wanna wait till the roads are dry and it's clear, the sun hits, it melts it down and dries up the roads, then [that's] a good time to get your car washed from the outside,” he explained.

He said if a vehicle is covered with salt and water for just a few days, it should still be okay. But also, he says the key is not to wait any longer than that to get it cleaned off.

He expects more business to roll in after the weekend's blast of winter as more customers come by looking to keep their vehicles in good shape.