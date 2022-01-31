WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — ​Ellie Grenauer has been a co-owner of the Glen Park Tavern in Williamsville since 1999. She had a sign made when they first reopened during the pandemic asking customers to be kind to their staff. She got the idea from social media.

"I really liked what it was saying because it’s the truth and it helped remind people to be kind and to be patient," Grenauer said.

Grenauer says the sign was much needed. She says over the almost two years of the pandemic, she’s seen customers have become nasty as the tavern tried to maneuver through social distancing rules, staffing issues and other precautions put in place to stop the spread.

"So I had a woman come in one time and we had stopped doing take-out for the day because I only had two people in the kitchen and the dining room was absolutely full," Grenauer said. "I couldn’t put any more in. And she got very upset with me, [then] she got online and gave us a bad review, a one-star review. I did respond to her. I said, 'in what world do you think I want to turn away business? You know I don’t want to tell you I can’t do a take-out. But unfortunately, it is what it is.'"

Abuse due to customer frustrations still happens on occasion. Grenauer says recent frustrations are due to a lack of staff in the kitchen and the time it takes for food to get out. She says staffing took a long time to come back, but recently people started to apply for jobs again. But then the omicron variant emerged in Western New York.

"We basically shut down because we had three people in the kitchen that caught it and we wanted to give a break so nobody else would get it and also so that cause I couldn’t leave open person cooking in the kitchen," Grenauer said.

The week after New Year's, the tavern closed three times due to omicron concerns. Grenauer says the first time there was a mask mandate, customers also got angry about masking. So now she has new rules for her staff.

"There was almost a fistfight between a staff member and a customer because the customer got angry," Grenauer said. "I witnessed another customer push another older customer. So this time around I told my staff to not engage. If a customer is not wearing a mask, and they do not want to put a mask on, do not engage. Because it’s not worth it."

Luckily, Grenauer doesn’t need to put the sign asking customers to be kind to employees up as much anymore and the number of staff is slowly getting back to normal. Three people recently got hired. Once the new hires are trained, Grenauer says they may be at full staff. But Grenauer still reminds people to be kind.