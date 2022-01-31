RALEIGH, N.C. — You've likely seen the curbside pickup zone signs in front of restaurants in downtown Raleigh, and now you could be seeing them all the time.

What You Need To Know Curbside takeout zones are now a permanent option in downtown Raleigh



If businesses want to keep their zones, council can now consider it



City staff says 113 metered parking spaces converted to these zones

Earlier this month, Raleigh's city council made the zones a permanent option for businesses.

"Parking is very limited down in this area so for people to just be able to pull up, go in, come out, not have to worry about the hassle of parking or trying to find a spot, it’s just amazing," said Robert Berbary, general manager at the Pit. "It’s great for the guests, great for the restaurant," he added.

He says customers don’t abuse the zone by leaving their car parked for long periods.

The business is embracing takeout as we all continue to navigate through uncertain times.

“It was a totally new learning experience for myself and the staff, training people on just doing takeout, being able to fill the orders and being able to accommodate the requests and the needs of the guests and community," Berbary said. "It’s been something we’ve all learned and grew through the whole pandemic.”

City staff says 113 metered parking spaces converted to these zones, but they are not looking at this as a loss of revenue because the move helps businesses meet the needs of their customers.

Staff will be working with businesses, and if they want to make their zones permanent, council can consider.