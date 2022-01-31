Dolce & Gabbana announced Monday that it would drop the use of animal fur in all its collections starting this year, and transition to eco-friendly faux fur.

“Dolce&Gabbana is working toward a more sustainable future that can’t contemplate the use of animal fur,” Dolce&Gabbana communications and marketing officer Fedele Usai said in a statement.

PJ Smith, the fashion policy director of the Human Society of the United States and the Humane Society International, said “ending the use of fur creates a higher standard for what is acceptable in fashion.”

The Milan fashion house joins other luxury brands, including Armani, Gucci, Prada and Moncler, in adhering to guidelines set by the Fur Free Alliance, a network of animal rights groups around the world. Kering, the fashion conglomerate behind Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen and Balenciaga, announced in Sept. 2021 that it would eliminate the use of animal fur across all of its brands by late 2022.

"The time has now come," Kering CEO and chairman, François-Henri Pinault wrote in a statement at the time. "The world has changed, along with our clients, and luxury naturally needs to adapt to that...When it comes to animal welfare, our Group has always demonstrated its willingness to improve practices within its own supply chain and the luxury sector in general."

Department stores have made similar moves in recent years: in 2019, Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s stated they would stop selling animal fur at their stores by the end of December 2020; in 2020, Nordstrom announced it would stop selling products made from animal fur and exotic animal skins by the end of 2021.

Nordstrom’s chief merchandising officer Teri Bariquit also noted that the company’s private labels banned the use of animal skins and fur years prior.

Italy has banned fur farming from this year, joining about 20 countries that have either banned or limited fur farming over the last two decades.

In the United States, some statewide efforts have recently brought increased attention to the animal fur market. In 2019, California became the first state to announce it would ban the manufacture and sale of new fur products beginning in 2023. Several cities in the state including San Francisco and Los Angeles had previously banned the manufacturing of fur as well.