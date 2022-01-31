Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Trudeau, 50, said in a Twitter post that he is "feeling fine" and will "continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines."

This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 31, 2022

"Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted," he encouraged.

The prime minister and his family have been isolating since last week after a COVID-19 exposure. At least one of his children has tested positive for the virus, according to his office.

The news comes amid raucous anti-vaccine protests that have rocked the country in the last week. Truckers launched a so-called "freedom convoy" across the country, from Vancouver to Ottawa, in protest of government vaccine mandates. Trudeau and his family were moved out of the government residence to an undisclosed location as a precaution, according to multiple reports.

A mandate that requires truck drivers returning from the United States be vaccinated against COVID-19 – which does not apply to the country's truckers who drive domestic routes – went into effect on Jan. 15. The protesters say it has led to a shortage of goods around the country, though experts say those issues are largely due to the global supply chain troubles.

The U.S. made COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for truckers crossing the border with Canada on Jan. 22.

