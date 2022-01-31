DOVER, Fla. — Freezing temperatures rolled into the Dover area around 2 a.m. Monday and the sprinklers kicked on at Parkesdale Farms.

The sprinklers are used to encapsulate strawberry plants in ice to protect them from being burned by the cold.

The good news is that there was no hard freeze overnight.

The temperatures were expected to stay at or below freezing for a few hours. That follows a hard freeze over the weekend where temps dipped below 28 degrees at the farm for 4-plus hours

Mark Parke with Parkesdale Farms said no crop damage is expected, but it could take a day or two for any damage signs to be visible on the plants in the fields.