CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Douglas International Airport says passenger travel data from 2021 shows a faster bounce-back than previously expected.

Last year, CLT served roughly 43 million passengers, which is up 59% from the 27 million who flew to, from and through the airport during the height of the pandemic in 2020. In 2019, by comparison, the airport recorded a record-breaking 50.2 million passengers were served.

“Our 2021 passenger numbers are pretty impressive considering the twists and turns we’ve experienced over the past two years,” CLT’s CEO Haley Gentry said in a release. “While COVID-19 impacts continue, CLT has bounced back quicker than many other airports nationwide thanks to the strength of the American Airlines hub, strong partnerships we have with all our airlines and tenants and the unwavering support of our passengers.”

Officials say the airport has been and will continue to be focused on implementing safety initiatives aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 and providing an “experience that gives travelers the confidence to fly.”

Some key 2021 statistics released by CLT include:

Aircraft traffic jumped 31% from 2020

CLT logged a combined total of 519,895 arrivals and departures; roughly 398,000 were logged in 2020

Daily departures averaged 672

168,566 tons of goods were transported through CLT, down 4% from 2020

Officials say the return of business travel has been key to CLT’s recovery. The airport says it now expects 100% recovery by 2023, which is a year earlier than previously expected.

“There’s excitement about what lies ahead for CLT, especially as we reach Destination CLT milestones,” Gentry said. “This year alone the airport is opening an expansion of Concourse E, the west end of the expanded terminal lobby, The Club CLT on Concourse A and new concessions throughout the terminal. Our plans also include installing several new art pieces and beginning construction on a 10-gate expansion of Concourse A. We’re looking forward to sharing these big moments with our passengers in 2022.”