CLEVELAND — Peter Teluk has only lived in Ohio for a few months now.

What You Need To Know Peter Teluk moved with his son from Ukraine this summer



His wife and daughter still live in Kyiv, Ukraine



He said they have made plans to fly their daughter to a nearby country in the event of an attack

“The reason we came to Ohio was my son was hitting high school age and, of all the schools to pick in the world, I decided to choose Walsh Jesuit for his continuing education,” Teluk said.

Teluk moved from Ukraine this summer so that his son could attend Walsh Jesuit. He said his wife and daughter remain in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital that could be the target of an attack if Russia invades the country.

“Putin has stated that one of the biggest catastrophes of the 21st century is the fall of the Soviet Union,” Teluk said. “He’s been quietly kind of piecing it back together, the Russian sphere of influence.”

Teluk said that he’s been monitoring the situation closely from Ohio.

“Right now, he is trying to pressure both Ukraine, Europe and the United States with his moves of moving tanks onto the Ukrainian border,” Teluk said.

Despite the distance, Teluk said his priority is to keep his wife and daughter safe.

“Obviously, we’ve been just speaking a little more right now with contingency plans and what is going on in Ukraine right now,” Teluk added.

If an attack occurs, Teluk said the family plans to fly their 12-year-old daughter, Solomiya, to a nearby country where she can evacuate. But, for now, he said that he wants to provide a sense of ease by remaining calm during their conversations.

On a video call from Kyiv, Teluk’s wife, Nataliya Bondarenko, explained her primary concern if their safety plan is disrupted.

“If something happened and we would not be able to fly, which border I will choose to drive her, you know, through the border, Poland or Romanian border or whatever border,” Bondarenko said.

She added that every day is stressful, not knowing how the situation could develop.

“No one knows. Only Mr. Putin might know and it all depends on him,” Bondarenko said.

It’s an anxious time of uncertainty that Teluk said he wants to bring awareness to back in Ohio.

“When you have the question of ‘Why should we support? Why should we support Ukraine?’ Again, it gets down in that the U.S. made a promise in order to protect the territorial integrity in return for the giving up the third largest nuclear arsenal in the world,” Teluk said. “So, I think it’s really important for people to get a message that, notwithstanding if you’re a Republican or Democrat here, that this is an issue that, you know, just basically Americans and [the] people in Ohio can be supportive of.”