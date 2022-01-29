RALEIGH, N.C. — When winter weather hits our state, we see plenty of school closings and delays. But small businesses in North Carolina like restaurants and gyms are also impacted when flakes are in the forecast.

JoJo Polk, owner of Core Fitness Studio, has been struggling to keep his business afloat since the COVID-19 pandemic began. While he’s been able to sign up new members in the new year, the recent winter weather is proving to be an additional challenge.

“If it’s not one thing, it’s another, right? So as soon as, you know, we got everything situated and planned out and everything in place for COVID, next thing you know the weather comes,” Polk said.

Because of back-to-back winter weather this month, Polk, a former professional athlete, had to make the difficult decision to close his gym on the weekends, his busiest time.

“What we try and do is wait and see what the weather is going to do,” Polk said. “And what we do is we have a process where we’ll email everybody either the day before or the night before, depending on what the weather looks like, and let them know whether we’re on or if we’re off.”

Gym owners such as Polk rely on weekend fitness classes as a critical stream of revenue.

“You start to wonder, are we bringing in enough numbers to pay the bills, are we bringing in enough numbers to make sure that we can pay the rent, things like that,” Polk said. “A lot of things that a small business owner always thinks about, but when you don’t have any control over it, that’s when it gets tricky.”

Polk understands weather in North Carolina can be unpredictable, which is why he chooses to prioritize the safety of his employees and members.

“If it’s not going to be safe for them, it’s not safe for anybody because sometimes you might have a truck or you might be able to drive in weather,” Polk said. “But just because you can get there, doesn’t mean it’s safe for everybody.”

With the latest round of winter weather, Polk decided to go ahead with fitness classes and keep his gym open this weekend. He says there was only a light dusting of snow in the neighborhood.