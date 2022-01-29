An Ithaca library is finding ways for book lovers to still have access to their favorites. The Tompkins County Public Library is expanding mail delivery service starting February.

It's all thanks to a grant from Cornell University. Residents can get their hands on books, DVDs, CD's and magazines.

Whether somebody is homebound, at risk for COVID-19, or can't make it to the library, they can now order from the comfort of their home.

Each order includes up to two items at no cost. The U.S. postal office will deliver those orders for free, as well.