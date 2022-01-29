GLENVILLE, Ohio — A business incubator program in Cleveland is celebrating its second year of providing a launch pad for dreams, while also offering goods and services to an underserved area of the city.

GlenVillage is home to seven small businesses in the Glenville neighborhood. The storefronts range from retail shops to restaurants to barbers. Each entrepreneur pitched their idea, and the businesses were selected by neighbors and the city.

Mary Johnson was one of the selected entrepreneurs. She loves to cook and opened Vitiman Kandie in the space.

“Instead of just having fried chicken on every corner, McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, I wanted to bring in some wholesome healthy vegan food without sacrificing the taste,” Johnson said.

The personal trainer turned chef is now turning tastebuds with everything she makes.

“I lost like 120 pounds and when I did, my digestive tract was off and I was like, I got to do something about it,” she said. “So, I started with this first juice, which is my recharge juice.”

The veggie and herb, cold pressed juices are just one of the ways she’s hoping to rejuvenate a neighborhood that’s near and dear to her heart.

“I grew up right down the street, and so I wanted to come back and give them something that was very valuable,” Johnson said. “So, hopefully they’ll follow me to the next location.”

NaTasha Holloway said that’s exactly the idea behind GlenVillage, to support small business owners to help them grow to the next level.

“We hear and see what they want to do, and we’re just like, alright, let’s do this, boom,” she said. “And we put our brains together.”

She works with CLE Consulting Firm, an accounting firm that provides mentorship to the businesses and helps manage the site.

“The turnout and just the love that we’ve been receiving from the community is great,” she said.

Angela Sharpley, CEO/founder for Pipe’n Hot Grill, said customers are falling in love with her Bamba Tea. So much so, it’s about to be launched with major retailers.

“It’s pineapple iced tea with mint,” she said. “It is the tea for sweet tea lovers.”

She said she’s thankful for opportunities like the business incubator and excited for what’s to come.

“When I look back at all that we went through, it just makes me feel like we are champions and that we can do whatever we put our mind to, if we stick with it,” Sharpley said.

Businesses can operate in GlenVillage for two years before going out on their own. The first class of entrepreneurs is able to extend their stay an extra year due to COVID-19 and the shut downs during the pandemic.