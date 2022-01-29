CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — An operations manager at an Amazon warehouse in North Carolina has admitted to a scheme in which he stole, then sold, merchandise worth more than a quarter of a million dollars, federal prosecutors said.

Douglas Wright Jr., 27, of Charlotte pleaded guilty to mail fraud, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Dena King announced in a news release.

Related: Amazon eyes 125K more hires, $18+ per hour average salary

From June 2020 to September 2021, Wright stole merchandise worth more than $273,000 from the company’s Charlotte warehouse, where he was an operations manager, according to plea documents and Friday’s hearing.

Court records show that Wright misused his access to company computers to target certain merchandise, particularly internal hard drives, processors and graphic processing units, then shipped it to his home. Wright admitted in court that he sold the stolen merchandise for profit to a computer wholesale company in California.

Mail fraud carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing date hasn't been set.