STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. - With the tax filing season starting earlier this week, the Massachusetts Association for Community Action announced the launch of their annual state-wide Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program in Stockbridge on Friday.

The program allows low-income taxpayers to have their returns filed for free by volunteers at one of 80 sites across the state. Last year, 30,000 households used the program, and received more than $60 million in returns.

The Berkshire Community Action Council organizes it in Berkshire County, with help from volunteers from Berkshire United Way, Habitat for Humanity, and Williams College.

The volunteers helped about 1,300 people in the region last year, including Mindy Shoestock, a single mom from North Adams.

“I asked some questions about it, I booked an appointment, it was super easy,” said Shoestock at the kickoff event on Friday. “I was able to save that filing fee, which is a few hundred dollars, which then I was able to utilize that money to take my children on a mini little day vacation that they hadn’t been able to go on before.”

Because of Covid-19, the program will be virtual in the Berkshires this year. People can either upload their tax documents using the BCAC website, or they can drop them off at either BCAC location, in North Adams or Pittsfield.