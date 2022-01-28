You might not have thought about the science behind the beer you're enjoying (maybe even the one you're holding right now!). So, we go On The Town to a local brewery that's part of a huge Science on Tap event this weekend.

Mike Wallace runs Ten10 Brewery in Orlando. He laughingly admits that in his younger days he wanted beer. So, he figured out how to make it. “I made a lot of bad beer at home.”



But gone are the days of bad beer, he says. He is now obsessed with the science behind it.



Mike walked us through his brewery on Virginia Ave. He showed us how sugar is extracted from grain, to the addition of yeast in the fermenter — a process that eats away at the sugar and metabolizes it into the beer.



Sounds scientific? It is. Mike and Ten10 are one of nearly 30 breweries taking part in the Orlando Science Center's “Science of Tap” event this Saturday.



“Science on Tap” is a fundraiser for the Orlando Science Center. It's outside at Loch Haven Park from 3–8 p.m. They'll have nearly 150 beers to sample, along with food trucks and live entertainment.