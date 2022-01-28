You might not have thought about the science behind the beer you're enjoying (maybe even the one you're holding right now!). So, we go On The Town to a local brewery that's part of a huge Science on Tap event this weekend.
- Mike Wallace runs Ten10 Brewery in Orlando. He laughingly admits that in his younger days he wanted beer. So, he figured out how to make it. “I made a lot of bad beer at home.”
- But gone are the days of bad beer, he says. He is now obsessed with the science behind it.
- Mike walked us through his brewery on Virginia Ave. He showed us how sugar is extracted from grain, to the addition of yeast in the fermenter — a process that eats away at the sugar and metabolizes it into the beer.
- Sounds scientific? It is. Mike and Ten10 are one of nearly 30 breweries taking part in the Orlando Science Center's “Science of Tap” event this Saturday.
- “Science on Tap” is a fundraiser for the Orlando Science Center. It's outside at Loch Haven Park from 3–8 p.m. They'll have nearly 150 beers to sample, along with food trucks and live entertainment.