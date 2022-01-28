​LOCKPORT, N.Y. — ​A multi-million expansion project at Bison Bag Company in Niagara County is expected to create a dozen new jobs.

Empire State Development says the company will add 45,000 square feet to its facility in the Town of Lockport.

"The Bison Bag Company’s sustained success and commitment to Niagara County is reflected in its decision to expand locally to meet growing client demand," said Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-designate Hope Knight. "Gov. Hochul’s dedication to retaining small businesses, by supporting forward-thinking projects like this one, will continue to strengthen the economy and create high-quality jobs in Niagara County and across the state."

Bison Bag Co. creates food packaging for companies like Rich Products and Rosina Foods. The company is also buying equipment to expand into new markets.

ESD says the company is committed to creating up to 10 new jobs, while retaining 50.

"Bison Bag’s continued success is the result of our team’s dedication and commitment to quality and customer care. We look forward to the next phase of expanding and investing in our products, service, and team," said Bison Bag Co. President Scott Zgoda. "We are grateful to Empire State Development for providing us with an opportunity to advance our business. Western New York is an Ideal place for us to operate, service our customer base, and further expand our offerings."

The $4 million expansion project is expected to be completed this fall.