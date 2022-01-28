WORCESTER, Mass. - A small Worcester business owner is reminding people to shop locally for their last-minute snow prep items.

Lynn Cheney, owner of Maker to Main in downtown Worcester, said many small independent businesses will take another hit this weekend, especially since it’s usually their busiest days of the week.

Cheney said if you’re looking for some last-minute items to weather the storm, to check the local goods and makers market out.

“If this were happening on a Monday, I wouldn’t be as concerned,” Cheney said. “The fact this is hitting us when the month has already been one hit after another. Now we’re going into the weekend where I’m watching restaurants and retail already closing. We all depend on it.”

Maker to Main will celebrate their two-year anniversary in February. Cheney said opening and operating throughout a pandemic has been a challenge. And the more people shopping locally, the more she and other local businesses can survive.

Maker to Main is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday thru Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.