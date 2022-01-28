WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Delays in part shipments, worker shortages and an uptick in fender benders and storm-related damages are overwhelming car repair shops.

Stephen Cummings is the shop manager at A Plus Classic Cars in Raleigh. Cummings says the average wait time to get a car in for a collision repair is about two weeks.

"The supply chain issues, it's getting worse and worse too, there were parts that were supposed to be here in a week, and that was like three weeks ago," said Cummings.

Waiting for parts has become a trend for Cummings.

"I just have to keep telling them [customers], that the dealership doesn't have it yet, the dealership doesn't have it yet, no one knows when anything is getting in," Cummings said.

Typically, Cummings says a collision repair would take five days on average to complete. But now, if a repair needs a part, the completion date is in limbo until that part arrives, causing a backlog at the shop.

Some more damage in Southern Pines from yesterday’s storm. Car owner says the tree came down around noon yesterday. She tells me she’s thankful no one was hurt. @SpecNews1RDU pic.twitter.com/VDdZxxlw4l — Heather Fordham (@heatherfordham_) January 17, 2022

"It's just impossible to get things done in time or get things done quickly, and that just means we lose more money on labor hours and cars taking up space just sitting here, it cost us a good amount of money each day," said Cummings.

In addition to supply chain issues, Cummings says another issue they face is a a shortage of workers. The shop is currently operating with four mechanics.

"Finding good employees has been the toughest part too, finding people that are willing to do the work, can do it well, and actually show up, can do what they say they can, it's very hard," said Cummings.

Cummings says they're actively looking for one to two additional mechanics to help with collision repairs and restoration jobs.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says it has seen more crashes in Wake County this month that are attributed to icy, snowy and slushy conditions than it did last year.

As of Jan. 23, the crash database reported 460 crashes, compared to 392 at the same time last year.

"People want their cars done quickly, and done the right way. Right now it's just not a possibility. We can only do it the right way, we can't do it quickly, it's just not feasible," said Cummings.