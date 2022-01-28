The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has issued subpoenas to 14 individuals from seven states who "participated as purported 'alternate electors'" for former President Donald Trump.

The panel said in a statement that it obtained information that groups of people met on Dec. 14, 2020, in seven states President Joe Biden won in the election – Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – and "submitted bogus slates of Electoral-College votes for former President Trump."

"The so-called alternate electors from those states then transmitted the purported Electoral-College certificates to Congress, which multiple people advising former President Trump or his campaign used to justify delaying or blocking the certification of the election during the Joint Session of Congress on January 6th, 2021," the panel wrote.

"The Select Committee is seeking information about attempts in multiple states to overturn the results of the 2020 election, including the planning and coordination of efforts to send false slates of electors to the National Archives," Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the panel's chairman, wrote in a statement. "We believe the individuals we have subpoenaed today have information about how these so-called alternate electors met and who was behind that scheme."

