President Joe Biden will travel to Pittsburgh on Friday — a city where he held one of his first campaign events for his successful presidential campaign — to highlight a recent spate of good economic news and lay out his continued plan to rebuild the American economy.

Biden will visit Mill 19, a major steel plant in the 1940s which has been converted into a research and development facility for Carnegie Mellon University, housing projects from advanced robots to artificial intelligence.

According to a White House official, the president will highlight “the fastest single year of job growth in American history, the biggest unemployment drop on record, and … the fastest economic growth in 2021 in almost four decades,” as well as the 367,000 manufacturing jobs created since Biden took office just over a year ago.

The president will also tout how funds from his $1.2 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law are already “strengthening in our supply chains and critical infrastructure,” including roads, airports, ports and bridges, “giving us an edge in producing more in America and exporting it to the world.”

Hours before Biden’s visit, a bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh, injuring 10 people, according to the city’s fire chief. The cause of the collapse is not yet known.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden is is aware of the incident and that he “is grateful to the first responders who rushed to assist the drivers who were on the bridge at the time.”

“The President will proceed with trip planned for today and will stay in touch with officials on the ground about additional assistance we can provide,” Psaki wrote on Twitter.

Pennsylvania Rep. Conor Lamb, who is running for the Democratic nomination in the state’s open Senate race in 2022, will attend Biden’s event Friday. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is also vying for the Democratic nomination, and attorney general Josh Shapiro, who is running for governor, will miss the vent due to scheduling conflicts.

Friday’s visit is Biden’s second to Steel City since taking office last year. His previous visit, in March of 2021, was to pitch his sweeping infrastructure bill, passed months later, which will also expand broadband internet access and build a network of electric vehicle charging stations nationwide.

The visit to Pennsylvania will likely not just be a homecoming for the Scranton-born president, but an opportunity for Biden to shore up support in a crucial state ahead of the 2022 midterms amid sliding poll numbers. The oft-reliably Democratic-voting state shocked the country in 2016 when it swung for Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, in 2016, but he flipped the state back blue in 2020.

The Pennsylvania Senate seat, which will be left vacant by retiring Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, is being eyed by both parties as an opportunity to win control of the chamber in the crucial 2022 midterm elections.

In his pitch, Biden will “underscore the vital role that the federal government plays in bringing workers and businesses together, and in catalyzing big investments in our industrial base,” while also calling for Congress to pass crucial competitiveness legislation aimed at boosting “American innovation, R&D, manufacturing, and addressing supply chain bottlenecks like semiconductors that are raising prices for working families,” according to a White House official.