MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are hoping their new amenities will be a hit in 2022.

American Family Field will welcome Cream City Cocktail Bar, new retail stores and upgraded, all-inclusive areas. Plus, more amenities will be introduced later on this season.

Cream City Cocktail Bar will be nestled in the right field corner on Loge Level. Keeping true to its name, it features cream city brick and offers a view of the field for fans to watch the game. The 65-foot bar features local brands and cocktails include Blood Orange Moscow Mules and Wisconsin Old Fashioneds.

“We are always researching improvements to elevate the fan experience at American Family Field, and we are excited to be unveiling this project in 2022,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers president of business operations. “The Cream City Cocktail Bar will be a popular new gathering spot for fans who will appreciate the cream city brick design, synonymous with Wisconsin, and the local spirits being served. We know it will be a great addition to the fan experience and very popular with Brewers’ fans as they visit the ballpark.”

The bar, like the rest of American Family Field, will be cashless. Mobile ordering will be available for fans, and select items will be brought to their seat, so they don’t miss any of the action out on the field.

Loge Level will feature two retail pop ups for fans to snag Brewers merchandise. Additionally, 10 new marketplaces are coming to the concourses featuring snacks and drinks.

The slew of new items coming to American Family Field is not limited to food and beverage. There’s an upgrade for the smallest members of the Brew Crew, too.

The Kids Zone is being relocated to a new, larger space by section 406. It’s complete with rubber playground floors, padding and play structures.

For those enjoying the season in a group, there are updated all-inclusive areas to check out. The deck has new porcelain countertops and TVs. The club and party suites are teeing off the season with new furniture and an updated interior bar. Group tickets go on sale on Feb. 1.

