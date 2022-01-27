WORCESTER, Mass. - ​When Kim Golinski first got her new job, she overhead a customer at her bar say “You guys hired a female just because of what happened.”​ Golinski said she knows she is qualified. She brings 15 years of industry experience to Wormtown Brewery.

“This is big for them. This is big for everybody,” Golinski said. “I don’t think I’m out of touch, but I think sometimes I am just like ‘Oh, this is what it means for people to see a woman in power.'"

Golinski is the president and general manager at Wormtown Brewery. She came in when the business was dealing with several allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination against female employees.

“As much as that molded what is happening here today, I don’t want to put salt in the wound,” she said. “The employees already lived it. I wasn’t here for it, but I know how sensitive it was for them.”

Now, Golinski is committing to moving her team past the hurt and said what happened in the past would never happen at the brewery she is running today.

“I don’t know exactly what happened. I’ve read it,” Golinksi said. “But it will never happen again. At all.”

Since being hired in August, Galinkski’s first task was to hire a human resources employee and create a third-party reporting system. Her second task was to improve the brewery internally and heal the working environment.

“I can only do so much on the inside and employees have to trust me and they do,” she said. “I feel like I am already putting them in the right direction to just steer the ship into like paradise.”

Similar issues were reported at breweries across the country. Golinski said she doesn’t understand the gender gap in the industry, but she’s working to learn more and hopefully fix it locally.

“I’m still perplexed, like why is it this way?” Golinksi said. “When I’m hiring, women don’t apply. How do I get them to apply? That’s a really great question. Being a female leader myself, I’m like ‘Hey come here. Come see this. This is great.’”

Golinski said she wants to work alongside her employees, rather than above them and create a space everyone feels comfortable in.

“The beer can be in a tank. It doesn’t matter. If you don’t have the people to move that beer, to brew the beer, the people to serve the beer,” Galinski said. “The employees are the biggest asset to me and I am willing to spend all my bandwidth on them.”