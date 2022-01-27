​PALMYRA, N.Y. — ​There’s a new shop open in Wayne County that’s packed full of hometown pride. It’s a collection of some super creatives from all over Greater Rochester. The Red Barn Cardinal in Palmyra is all about locally-made.

When the retail space at the former Farmhouse Fabulous opened up on W. Main St., one of the artisans from that store, Donna McGuire, decided to go for it and open The Red Cardinal Barn.



McGuire is a sign maker. She uses her new place as a space to give other small business owners a place to sell their stuff too. There are about 30 different artisans here.

"The artisans pay a consignment to me. Dana from Farmhouse Fabulous has a whole room here with painted furniture. I wanted it to be a cohesive look, so when you walk throughout the store you will see the work of different artisans in different spots," said McGuire.

There are quilted wallets made by Elaine in Geneseo for sale. Joe, a veteran, sells his Mission Coffee from Webster. Handmade macramé designs by Jena from Fairport decorate the walls. There’s beautiful beach glass collected from Lake Ontario and Lake Erie made into jewelry and framed artwork by artists Pam and Pam from Geneseo. Donna’s met most of have them at festivals and art shows the last couple of years.

"I am so glad that they decide to come on the journey with me," said McGuire. "They are putting their trust in me and that is a big deal. Palmyra is a great community. We get a lot of traffic in here so I believe that we will do well."

Small businesses help create a sense of community. Donna is proud to be doing her part in this corner of Wayne County.

"It’s going to be a great journey. I believe that." said McGuire.

