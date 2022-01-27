PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A proposed wet zone that would cover most of John's Pass in Madeira Beach and allow patrons to officially carry alcoholic drinks outside will come before the planning commission on February 7.

"Being able to explore all of John's Pass with a cocktail in hand, with a beer in hand, explore the other businesses," said Jeff Hyde, 34, general manager of Caddy's John's Pass. "It just makes a lot of sense to have the wet zone here."

What You Need To Know Proposed wet zone excludes Pelican Lane & Gulf Boulevard



There was no opposition to the idea when it was first proposed in December



Planning Commission will vote on wet zone status on February 7

There was no opposition to the idea when it was first proposed at a city commission workshop in December. Commissioner Helen "Happy" Price, whose district covers John's Pass, said she proposed the wet zone after being approached by some business owners.

"It's putting a stamp on what's already happening there," she said. "Really putting some limitations on it."

A map showing the proposed wet zone streets in John's Pass excludes Pelican Lane and Gulf Boulevard. City leaders said that's because Pelican Lane is next to a residential area and they don't want people crossing busy Gulf Boulevard with drinks.

Hyde said he agrees with those limitations.

"We want everything to stay this way. Stay on the boardwalk. Stay within the shops," he said. "Nobody's taking drinks on Gulf Boulevard. That's how it's been now and we've never had a problem with that before."

Last October, John's Pass began hosting "Final Friday," which requires business owners to apply for a monthly exemption to the current dry zone status. Hyde said the popular tourist destination also frequently hosts festivals where alcohol is allowed outside and believes they've proven it hasn't been a problem.

Hyde said even on regular days it's easy to spot people walking around John's Pass with an alcoholic drink in their hand.

"They're unsure of the law," he said. "What we tell our patrons right now is you're not supposed to be taking any beverages along the pass, even though we see everybody doing it."

The planning commission is scheduled to vote on the wet zone proposal at their February 7 meeting. The item would then be heard as an ordinance revision at the Board of Commissioners hearing scheduled for March 16 and April 13.