High inflation and supply chain issues in Central New York continue to effect business, but experts still see a bright future with the local economy.

During CenterState's annual economic forecast event, officials said nearly 75% of forecasters they polled felt strong or very strong about the future of CNY businesses. That number is up 30% from last year.

They said they believe the increase in optimism is because of things like continued improvements in the innovation sector at the Tech Garden, strong downtown population growth and an industry-leading drone environment.

"We have been underestimated our region has been consistently overlooked far too many have said we couldn't said we wouldn't and doubted us and yet here we are punching well above our weight class simply because we would not stop working toward our goals," said CenterState CEO and President Rob Simpson.

There are still challenges. One that was talked about during the forecast had to do with the area not being able to attract and retain highly-skilled workers.