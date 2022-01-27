CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy has announced the launch of two new solar facilities, each located in Cabarrus and Cleveland counties.

What You Need To Know

The two new solar facilities are located in Cabarrus and Cleveland counties

The plants together can power about 15,000 homes during a year

North Carolina is fourth in the nation for solar energy

“Even with the 2021 challenges of COVID-19 and supply chain constraints, our team remained focused and delivered these projects on time,” Chris Fallon, president of Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, said in a release. “We could not have completed these projects without the support of our vendors and the people of Cleveland and Cabarrus counties.”

Officials say the solar power generated by the plants will be delivered through 20-year power purchase agreements. The two plants together will be capable of powering roughly 15,000 homes during a year.

Currently, North Carolina is fourth in the country for overall solar energy. Duke Energy says it hopes to increase its solar footprint thanks to 2021’s passage of the Energy Solutions for N.C. (HB951) Law.

“Solar power is a major focus for Duke Energy as we target 70% carbon reduction by 2030 in North Carolina and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 under HB951,” Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president, said. “We expect solar to play a leading role in our clean energy future.”