​BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​The Labatt Brew House is scheduled to reopen this March after being closed for nearly two years due to the pandemic. An exact opening date has yet to be announced.

The company says the 3,000 square foot brewery and tasting room near KeyBank Center will once again be able to host large events.

The CEO of Labatt USA’s parent company says the long term closure during the pandemic was necessary for Labatt to focus on its greater production and import operations.

“During the pandemic, the beer industry rapidly changed, causing us to focus on adapting our core business importing, marketing and selling Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light,” said Rich Andrews, chief executive officer of FIFCO USA. “With the cancellation of events and more limited traffic around the Labatt Brew House, we have chosen to keep it closed until we could devise a plan that made sense for Labatt.”

“Now that the Draft Room is open, we are planning to reopen the Labatt Brew House with an emphasis on serving our customers in the Cobblestone district while maintaining an efficient operational model,” said Andrews.

The Labatt Brew House first opened in the fall of 2019.