BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A secret aerospace company that plans to bring hundreds of jobs to Brevard County is one step closer to its goal.

During a Board of Directors meeting in Tallahassee on Thursday, Space Florida unanimously approved the next moves requested by a company developing under the code “Project Griffin.”

Board members unanimously approved moving forward on agreements to allow Space Florida to enter into a lease agreement with the City of Melbourne Airport Authority for about 60 acres of land for an initial term of 30 years with an option of two 10-year renewals.

SF would then intend to sublease the 60 acres to the company behind Project Griffin to develop and construct a commercial spacecraft and constellation facility.

The development was first publicly discussed during SF’s board meeting on December 14, 2021. At the time, they noted that the company intended to invest more than $300 million “in new construction and high-value equipment and tooling.”

The company would also create about 2,100 jobs by the end of 2025 with an average annual wage of $84,000 plus benefits.

During that meeting, board member Sonya Deen-Hartley made the motion to approve SF to negotiate and enter a term sheet with Project Griffin. Rodney Cruise, another board member and the chief operating officer at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, seconded the motion and it was approved unanimously.

If all goes as planned, it would be another feather in the cap of the Melbourne Orlando International Airport. A spokesperson for the airport said it currently has an economic impact of nearly $3 billion.

Nearby businesses who depend on customers from at or around the airport are cautiously optimistic about the development.

Jack Souto, the owner of Me-n-Tito’s in Melbourne said he recalls a number of businesses who’ve promised investment in Brevard County before that haven’t come to fruition.

He’s owned his restaurant for nearly four years and said something like Project Griffin would be welcome if everything comes together as intended.

“We’re hoping it keeps bringing more people to the area because we definitely want to start growing, but can’t get the hopes up until it’s here in front of us.”