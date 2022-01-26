Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Honduras on Thursday for the presidential inauguration of Xiomara Castro, the country’s first female president.

The trip will double both as a way to deepen the United States relationship with Honduras and as a way for Harris to continue her diplomatic work to address the root causes of migration toward the southwest border, senior administration officials said Wednesday.

After the inauguration, Harris will join Castro for a bilateral meeting, which will be the new leader’s first foreign engagement after taking office. One senior administration official said the VP’s visit is an opportunity to “start a new chapter” with Honduras and support the new president, but they did not expect any major, concrete outcomes.

Tens of thousands of Hondurans and other Central American migrants come to the border every month seeking a better life. U.S. border officials stopped migrants more than 1.7 million times during the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, nearly quadruple the number from 458,088 in the previous fiscal year, when the coronavirus first struck.

The vice president has focused less on the border itself and more on the underlying causes of migration, including economic hardship and organized crime. Harris has worked to secure $1.2 billion in private sector commitments to the Central American region and launched a task force to fight corruption in the region.

Those are both areas where she and Castro will find common ground, officials said, since the Honduran president-elect has publicly spoken about her desire for economic growth as well as her plan to combat corruption, including by asking the United Nations for help.

“We have made very clear that … countering corruption is a top priority for us,” one senior administration official said. We've also been very clear that it's not an either-or situation. We have broad-based partnerships with each of these countries, and we intend to pursue all elements of them: migration cooperation, economic development, and anti-corruption.”

Harris will be joined on Thursday by a presidential delegation that will include U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power, who will help focus on the great humanitarian need in Honduras driven by high poverty, climate change-related events and violence.

However, officials on Wednesday did not preview any clear deliverables expected from the bilateral meeting.

Castro, the leftist opposition party candidate, won out over the country’s ruling party in November. She will be inaugurated Jan. 27. She is the former first lady and her husband, José Manuel Zelaya was ousted by the army in a coup in 2009. She rode a wave of popular discontent with 12 years of National Party governance, which peaked in former President Juan Orlando Hernández’s second term.

Still there are some tense feelings over Zelaya’s ouster and what the Hondurans saw as U.S. deference to the National Party there, and sluggishness on calling the ouster a coup.

But there is some common ground between Castro and the U.S. government in at least three major areas: immigration, drug trafficking and corruption. And as relations tense with other Northern Triangle countries, a productive relationship with Honduras could be particularly useful diplomatically.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.