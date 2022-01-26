Tax season is here and experts want to make sure Floridians aren’t leaving tax credits off of the table.

Heart of Florida United Way is helping qualified residents claim the Earned Income Tax Credit. More than $754 million dollars was left unclaimed in Florida last season by those who qualified for the tax credit — with some people eligible to receive over $6,000, according to United Way.

To qualify for the EITC, recipients must have earned income at any time in 2021 and meet the guidelines for maximum income. In some cases, people may be able to claim up to $20,000 by re-filing tax returns for the past three years.

Among other qualifying factors, 2021 income cannot exceed:

$21,430 with no qualifying children ($27,380 if married and filing jointly)

$42,158 with one qualifying child ($48,108 if married and filing jointly)

$47,915 with two qualifying children ($53,865 if married and filing jointly)

$51,464 with three or more qualifying children ($57,414 if married and filing jointly)​

Experts believe even more Floridians could qualify for this tax credit, but could miss out if they don’t file.

“Although they are not legally required to file because they don’t hit that mark of income, it still may benefit them to file their returns so they can receive that credit at no cost to them and that is where a VITA site would really come into play. where because they could get their return filed for free in any. of our tri-county area sites," said Ynaira Burgos, Financial Stability Initiatives Manager with United Way.

VITA is an IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. To ensure that Floridians receive the full amount they are entitled to, 12 free tax preparation sites will be available starting Feb 1.