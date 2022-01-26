New York’s ban on polystyrene went into effect at the start of the year. That means single-use polystyrene foam containers and packing peanuts are now illegal.

As businesses make the shift to different containers, one company in the Capital Region, Ecovative, is filling the market.

Employees at Hudson Hemp are packaging CBD products to ship out to customers.

“Ingestible products such as our tinctures and topical products such as cosmetics like creams, lotions, serums ... as well as sexual wellness products,” said Melany Dobson, Hudson Hemp cofounder and chief product officer.

The Hudson-based business started out as a grain and feed farm, when its founder purchased the land with a mission of regenerating its soil. In 2017, it expanded to grow hemp, and build extraction and product manufacturing facilities to sell products online.

“As we were looking into packaging options, we were so excited to learn about Ecovative, given that they’re in New York and the carbon footprint of receiving the product is minimal,” said Dobson.

Ecovative is a company founded by two Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute graduates in Green Island. Their first product, mushroom packaging, is a solution to single-use plastics that is 100% biodegradable by both land and ocean.

“If I take this piece of packaging and put it in the soil outside, it will not only fully degrade, but it will return nutrients to the soil,” said Ecovative Manager of Mushroom Packaging Meghan Olson.

It’s made of a blend of mycelium — the root structure of mushrooms — and hemp.

As one of the leading experts in this technology, Ecovative serves hundreds of clients globally. The packaging is self-assembling because it’s grown in molds, and is customizable to each businesses needs.

“Part of the process of offering sustainable packaging solution is not just about the material itself, it’s also about the design and right sizing the package and not using too much packaging,” said Olson.

Ecovative’s mushroom packaging manager Meghan Olson said there is high demand from new clients, and believes the ban on polystyrene will only accelerate that interest.

As for Hudson Hemp’s Melany Dobson, she said those looking to make the switch should set realistic goals your business can sustain.

“This change is going to really require small steps. And if we all take small steps, we can take take a giant leap together,” said Dobson.

Ecovative shifted a large portion of production out of the state, using partners across the world to grow mushroom packaging as the business expanded. But with growing demand in New York and nationwide, they’re building a new facility in Green Island to produce it locally on a larger scale, which the company says will create new jobs.