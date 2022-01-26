Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will retire at the end of the court's current term, giving President Joe Biden a crucial opportunity to shape the highest court in the land.

Breyer, 83, is the high court's oldest justice, and a key member of its liberal wing. Breyer was first nominated to the Supreme Court in 1994 by Bill Clinton, and in an ironic twist, Biden, as a U.S. Senator, presided over his confirmation hearings as the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

His retirement was first reported by NBC News.

Breyer has faced calls to retire by a number of progressive members of the Democratic party, especially in the wake of Biden's predecessor Donald Trump nominating three conservative justices to the bench – including tapping Justice Amy Coney Barrett to replace liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just weeks before the 2020 election.

"It is a relief that President Biden will get the opportunity to choose the next justice on the Supreme Court while the Senate is in Democratic hands," Brian Fallon, the executive director of Demand Justice, a progressive group aimed at reforming the court, said in a statement. "Justice Breyer’s retirement is coming not a moment too soon, but now we must make sure our party remains united in support of confirming his successor."

"Confirming Justice Breyer’s successor will not break the Republican chokehold on the Supreme Court and it is not a substitute for structural reform, but it will break an important barrier and bring needed diversity to the Court," Fallon added.

This retirement marks Biden's first, and possibly only, opportunity to shape the makeup of the high court. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last year that should Republicans retake control of the Senate, it would be “highly unlikely” that a Supreme Court nominee picked by President Joe Biden would be confirmed in 2024.

“I think in the middle of a presidential election, if you have a Senate of the opposite party of the president, you have to go back to the 1880s to find the last time a vacancy was filled,” McConnell said. “So I think it’s highly unlikely. In fact, no, I don’t think either party if it controlled, if it were different from the president, would confirm a Supreme Court nominee in the middle of an election.”

He was also noncommittal about allowing a Biden nomination in 2023, a year before the election. McConnell's remarks evoked echoes of his actions in 2016, when he blocked President Barack Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland.

But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., pledged that the president's nominee will receive swift consideration.

"President Biden’s nominee will receive a prompt hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee, and will be considered and confirmed by the full United States Senate with all deliberate speed," Schumer said in a statement.

Justice Breyer has served his country with the highest possible distinction



His work and decisions on the biggest issues of our time—including voting rights, environment, women’s reproductive freedom, ACA—were hugely consequential



"For virtually his entire adult life, including a quarter century on the U.S. Supreme Court, Stephen Breyer has served his country with the highest possible distinction," Schumer said, heaping praise on the longtime justice for his work to defend women's reproductive freedom, health care and the Affordable Care Act, the environment and voting rights.

"With this Supreme Court vacancy, President Biden has the opportunity to nominate someone who will bring diversity ,experience and an evenhanded approach to the administration of justice," Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said. "I look forward to moving the President’s nominee expeditiously through the committee."

On the campaign trail, Biden pledged to nominate a Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, a first in U.S. history. There have only been five women to serve on the high court in its history, and three are currently on the bench: Barrett, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, the court's only woman of color.

"If I’m elected as president and have the opportunity to appoint someone to the courts, I’ll appoint the first Black woman to the Court," Biden said in March of 2020. "It’s required that they have representation now — it’s long overdue.”

Biden's numerous judicial nominations have been made with an eye toward diversity, including naming more Black women to circuit courts than any of his predecessors.

Oft-rumored names associated with a potential Biden nomination are D.C. U.S. District Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who enjoyed the support of all 50 Democrats and 3 Republicans during her confirmation this year, U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs, a current Biden appeals court nominee, civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill and Georgia U.S. District Court Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner, the sister of Democratic activist Stacey Abrams.

"We are putting together a list of a group of African American women who are qualified and have the experience to be on the court," Biden said in June of 2020, but did not elaborate on who might be on his list.

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown told Spectrum News that he predicted Biden "will choose a mainstream, respected jurist" that will garner bipartisan support, making for a relatively easy confirmation process. "I think there will be some Republican yeses and I think there will be overwhelming Democratic support.”

"I'm hopeful we will confirm a justice who reflects the people and values of our country, and who will defend our reproductive rights, voting rights, and civil rights," said New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

Biden's press secretary Jen Psaki said that the White House has "no additional details or information to share."

"Every Justice has the right and opportunity to decide what he or she is going to do and announce it on their own. It has always been the decision of any Supreme Court Justice if and when they decide to retire, and how they want to announce it, and that remains the case today," she wrote on Twitter.

"There has been no announcement from Justice Breyer," President Biden said at an event later Tuesday. "Let him make whatever statement he's gonna make and I'm happy to talk about it later."

Born in San Francisco, Breyer attended Stanford, Oxford and Harvard Law School before clerking for Supreme Court Justice Arthur Goldberg. He also worked for the Justice Department's antitrust division, an assistant special prosecutor on the Watergate Special Prosecution Force and as a lawyer for the Senate Judiciary Committee before his nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals in the waning days of Jimmy Carter's administration.

Clinton considered him initially to replace Justice Byron White in 1993 before eventually tapping Ginsburg for that appointment. Upon the retirement of Harry Blackmun in 1994, Breyer was ultimately Clinton's pick for the bench.

Breyer was long hailed as a seeker of consensus and compromise on the high court, as well as a quick-witted and upbeat questioner during arguments.

