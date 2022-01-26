SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — With the omicron variant still spreading, local small business owners are facing more potential challenges in their ongoing effort to meet their bottom line, but one local small business owner says a better-than-expected shopping season is helping get her through an uncertain period.

Maguire Wise says her business sense has always centered around scoping out the most unique items to sell.

“I try to focus on more mom and pop makers—individual makers and smaller companies—and I order things from them and that way things are a little more special and unique for the customer, so when they come in here they see something different,” said Wise.

At her Magpies Modern General Store in downtown Sanford, she’s already getting ready for another holiday.

“So, these are little concrete eggs that have the hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil,” said Wise.

She knows that keeping her dream of owning a retail store alive isn’t always easy.

Thankfully, this past holiday shopping season was a good one – like large national retailers saw – credited in part to consumers who shopped early and often, thanks to fears of potential supply shortages. Wise says the boom in sales was a relief after a pandemic that’s prompted a lot of panic.

“We were closed for two months and when we reopened, we didn’t know what that was going to look like,” said Wise.

The healthy sales, already up this January from January 2021, are keeping Wise busy working to keep her shelves stocked.

“It’s very low, and we’re stretching it to look good until our shipments come in, which are every day. We’re getting new shipments,” said Wise.

Ultimately, Wise credits her customers with keeping her business going strong.

“We definitely have a huge support in our community. We definitely have lots and lots of people that continue to support the downtown area to help it grow, which is great,” said Wise.

Despite challenges from inflation, supply chain disruptions and the ongoing pandemic, the National Retail Federation reports holiday sales in November and December grew by 14% compared to 2020.