RIPON, Wis. — It’s not the kind of new Dawn Hart or anyone else in Ripon wants to hear.

What You Need To Know J.M. Smucker has announced plans to close it’s Ripon plant



Economic development agencies are will assist workers and begin looking for possible replacement businesses



A firm closure date has not yet been announced​

J.M. Smucker said in mid-December it’s closing it’s operation there, costing about 90 jobs.

“A lot of those employees, staff members and business people do come and visit downtown Ripon and shop and eat and enjoy Watson Street,” said Hart, who owns Hart Mercantile Home & Gift. “We will miss them for sure.”

While the community will feel the loss, she’s also optimistic it will ride out this situation out.

“I also think Ripon is a thriving community and we’re made up of a lot of hard working small business owners and a lot of hardworking business people,” Hart said. “We’re going to make it work.”

Economic organizations are making plans to help the displaced workers while also preparing to seek out other potential businesses.

“I believe there’s already been information placed out there as to the dimensions of the building, what I can serve as, where it can be used,” said Jason Mansmith, executive director of the Ripon Chamber of Commerce. “ I believe that process is in play, so they’re moving forward on that rather quickly.”

Mansmith said other Ripon business are growing, there are job openings in the community and the downtown is a destination for many people.

No one wants to the see the plant sit idle.

“We’re actively aggressive about it,” Mansmith said. “We’re trying to do our part in making as many contacts as we can because we want to see it back.”

He said a firm closure date has not yet been announced.

Hart added that she has confidence in the community and visitors who support Ripon.

“There’s a lot at stake for us so we’re not just going to sit back and let something that was potentially bad for the community impact us long term,” she said. “We’re going to work hard and percivier. I think that’s what we see in Ripon right now, and that’s why it’s thriving and doing so well.”