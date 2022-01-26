GREEN BAY, Wis. — A major expansion is coming to the Broadway District of downtown Green Bay.

On Broadway, Inc. on Wednesday announced details of a $30 million redevelopment project that includes a public market and brand-new residential spaces.

Old Fort Square at 211 N. Broadway will be renovated and converted into the Public Market. The project is expected to cost between $10-12 million and will be funded by On Broadway. The Public Market will be home to nearly 20 vendors with a focus on food.

The plan for the Public Market is inspired by the Milwaukee Public Market, On Broadway executives said. They anticipate it to bring in around one million visitors per year.

Additionally, the apartment development on the city-owned parking lot behind Old Fort Square is anticipated to cost north of $21 million. The Broadway Market Apartments will feature between 87-92 apartments, town homes and a work-from-home business center, as well as retail space. The Public Market will be a focal point.

On Broadway is seeking grants, starting a capital campaign and exploring other ways to fund the project. If all is approved, construction is expected to begin this fall with completion to be sometime in 2023.

Visit https://downtowngreenbay.com/publicmarket for more.