The state Senate confirmed veteran attorney William Harwood as Maine’s new public advocate Wednesday, filling a key role at a busy time in utility-rate cases and other energy issues.

The public advocate represents consumer interests at the Public Utilities Commission and a range of other venues that deal with utilities regulation and policy. The head job in the office has been vacant for months after former public advocate Barry Hobbins retired last year.

Harwood lives in Yarmouth and comes to the job from a senior advisor position in Gov. Janet Mills’ energy office, with a long career before that with the Portland law firm Verrill. Lawmakers on Wednesday praised his utilities expertise and service in areas like legal aid and gun violence.

Members of the legislature’s joint energy committee, which recommended Harwood’s confirmation, said he’s poised to do important work at the PUC and elsewhere on climate change, energy costs and other pressing policy issues.

Senator Eloise Vitelli, an Arrowsic Democrat, said she thinks a good public advocate must have three things to make progress: knowledge of utilities law, a commitment to advocate for marginalized people and an understanding of how to apply these things to Maine.

“He met all three of these criteria in my mind and will bring great skills and great strength and the right attitude to the role of public advocate, which is a critical one at this time when our utilities are undergoing such incredible transformations,” Vitelli said.

Ranking energy committee member Sen. Trey Stewart, a Republican from Presque Isle, said Harwood was his teacher in a utilities law class at the University of Maine School of Law.

“He’s made an impressive career out of digging into what I find to be a really complex policy area… and I am positive that he will bring that same zealous advocacy for the ratepayers,” Stewart said. “He has that background to be able to help not just look out for the ratepayers but also hopefully educate them as to … policy that might be easy to gloss over.”

Twenty-eight senators voted to confirm Harwood Wednesday and six were excused.