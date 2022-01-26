ORLANDO, Fla. — The end of the child tax credit has put another financial burden on struggling families, and tax season is on their heels.

Families like Orlando resident Elizabeth Boysen and her four-year-old son Alex are turning to financial planners for help while Congress debates extending Child Tax payments to certain families.

What You Need To Know Families struggling financialy as the Child Tax Credit expired in December



While some Congress members discuss reviving the tax credit, families are turning to financial planners for help



Oxford Advisory Group says budgeting is the key and offers some helpful hints below



The Child and Dependent Care Credit is still available for parents to claim on their tax returns

The Boysens live in an affordable housing neighborhood in Orlando for low-income residents and had received several payments of $360 before the tax credit ended last year.

“It’s been really tough making sure that I’m making rent every month and I’m paying my electric bill and all my other bills,” Boysen expressed.

Family financial planners have been working to help their clients through their financial struggles. Chris Dixon with Oxford Advisory Group said many of his clients, who are grandparents, have consulted him about how to help their grandchildren.

“When you throw in children, into the middle of adult politics, it’s a little disheartening,” Dixon said.

Budgeting can be tough for many, but Dixon said it doesn’t have to be. He recommends mapping out where the paycheck money is going, designating how much you should spend in categories like food, bills, entertainment, and checking-up on it every month to ensure it’s in order.

The family financial group has more helpful tips for families trying to budget their finances:

Use a simple Excel spreadsheet or even pen and paper to budget and keep track of where your money’s going

Each payday, save money before you spend instead of vice versa

Trim the spending where you can, like getting coffee out less frequently or going out to eat less often

“I have to, you know, make sure I’m doing everything right,” Boysen said of parenting. “It’s a lot of pressure, especially for a single mom, during this tough time.”

Boysen said she is also trying to find a job, which is difficult while she cares for her son full time when he is not at preschool.

She hopes lawmakers remember parents like herself when they consider renewing the Child Tax Credit.

The Center for Budget and Policy Priorities estimated the payments cut child poverty by 40 percent, benefiting 9 out of 10 American children.

Parents can expect to see the rest of their credit once they file their taxes, providing another much needed break for families this year.

Since Congress has extended the Child and Dependent Care Credit, it allows parents to claim the amount of money spent on things like daycare, babysitting or related transportation. Parents can receive up to $8,000 for one child or $16,000 for two or more. However, be sure to keep the receipts, since you will need them when filing your taxes.