The Utica Zoo is open 363 days a year, closed only on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Many projects are in the works during 2022. The projects underway include new exhibits and a new welcome center.

2021 ended on a tough emotional note for staff at the Utica Zoo after the losses of a few animals, including their beloved red pandas, but there is good news to look forward to.

“We are moving ahead with our plans to build a new Red Panda exhibit. That has been in the works for a couple of years of working with architects and fundraising,” said Andria Heath, the Utica Zoo’s executive director.

She’s been the executive director for 10 years.

“I think the best part is just seeing how committed the staff are to the care of our animals, and we all have a vision to make the Utica Zoo really the best that it can be for our city,” Heath said.

That vision comes with a lot of work. A lot has been done, but Heath has more planned. She says $2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act will go toward a new welcome center.

“It will be all inside-ticketing and membership kiosk, small concession area, a large, much larger gift shop area as well as a classroom and event rental area. So that’s going to be a fantastic addition to the zoo,” Heath said.

The former California Sea Lion exhibit is being turned into an exhibit for river otters.

“We’re working now with our staff to determine all of the steps that we need to take to make sure it’s the right kind of habitat, the right size,” she said.

In the meantime, the zoo is open, offering many activities like snowshoeing this winter.

“To be up here with this beautiful view of the city and to see a fresh fallen snow, I’m really excited that we are still open in the winter, and we do have our snowshoeing program which is really really popular,” said Heath. “In fact this year we bought some new snowshoe sets including more for the children. When we have a fresh fall of snow up here, there’s just nothing as beautiful. It’s just kind of a bit magical,” Heath said.

The Utica Zoo has some fun events coming up including their “Zoodiac” celebration.

It’s a combination of the zoo’s traditional New Year’s Celebration with the Chinese New Year Zodiac. The event includes a scavenger hunt.