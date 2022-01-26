CINCINNATI — The Bengals are enjoying the sweet taste of victory from the divisional round of the playoffs and are prepping for the AFC Championship game. One local bakery is offering plenty of support by way of their black and orange baked goods.

At Busken Bakery in Cincinnati, employee Tina Touris is busy making sure the cookies are properly packaged and placed on display.

She builds the "Who Dey" display you see as soon as you walk in the door at their flagship store near Hyde Park.

“It’s really cool just to watch the people in the store of how everyone just coming in here and hootin’ and hollerin’ and Who Dey’n,” Touris said. “It's been really fun for the last couple of weeks.”

She is a big Bengals fan and has worked at Busken Bakery for close to 20 years. Touris said she feels like she’s a part of the Bengals success. That’s because Busken Bakery has close to two dozen Bengals-themed treats that are available during the Bengals playoff run.

Plenty cookies cupcakes and donuts are dressed in orange and black, and there's even a new special item: the King of the Jungle King Cake.

Vice President and fourth-generation baker Brian Busken said it’s flying off the shelves.

“We’re fighting for our lives to keep up,” Busken said. “Somebody just ordered 50 of these cakes about an hour ago. We’re just making them as fast as we can.”

The more the team wins, the more people come to celebrate.

“Everyone here is excited,” Busken said. “Last Saturday we sold out of everything in the bakery and just had to close the door because everything was gone.”

Director of Experience Kathy Birkofer said they'll have plenty of supplies available from Tuesday to Saturday.

“We wanna sell orange and black product all the way through the Super Bowl,” Birkofer said. “We wouldn’t want anything other than that for our city.”

Touris hopes the Bengals magical run continues into February.

“I would love to see them go to the Super Bowl and win,” she said. “Yeah, we got to beat Mr. Mahomes this weekend, but I think we've done it all runs. We'll do it again.”

The Bengals take on the Chiefs Sunday at 3 p.m.