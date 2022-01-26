CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A $25 million gift from an anonymous donor to a North Carolina cancer center will allow for more research into a highly aggressive breast cancer that disproportionately affects Black, Latina and young women and previously has had limited funding, a news release said.

According to the news release from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the gift went to the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center to establish the UNC Lineberger Center for Triple Negative Breast Cancer. It's the largest donation in the center's history, the news release said.

The gift was made in gratitude for the care a family member received while being treated for cancer at UNC, the school said.

Specifically, the donor designated the gift to help women and men with all types of breast cancer, especially triple negative breast cancer because of its poor prognosis.

Also, the gift will support research directed toward developing more effective treatments for metastatic disease, improving pediatric cancer care, and eliminating racial disparities in cancer treatment outcomes.

Dr. Lisa A. Carey, the inaugural director of the new center, said the gift provides the resources to expand and increase the pace of research that could lead to better treatments for women with the disease.