WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gabie Switzer has been considered an influencer for as long as she can remember.

“I started influencing when I was like in the 8th grade. I was a cheerleader and on a really good team,” Switzer said.

Switzer's first promotional post paid her $30, and she never imagined she would leave her corporate dream job to pursue a career as a fashion and beauty influencer.

“So, I did a lot of graphics and power points that I would present to my clients, which translates now that I have to create my own graphics and create my website and that kind of stuff. It’s interesting because with my corporate job, like there are parallels to what I'm doing now which is cool,” Switzer said.

Now, her source of income comes from the click of a button.

“I just wake up in the morning and check my email. I’m just like what’s on sale today and it’s kind of cool because you don’t know what you're going to do,” she said. “So, like to know, it is the affiliate network that allows me to be able to create content and monetize it, so I created a graphic just then, a sales graphic. I add it on here, I’m able to link all these products, and then when people click on it to buy, that's how I make the sale, so I get commissioned per sale to do this.”

And she's always finding the best deals and steals for her followers.

“I’m going to style this cardigan four different ways that you wear it on Thanksgiving from dressed up to really dressed down, so that’s what we’ll do next,” Switzer said.

What started off as blogging outfits here and there, turned into a career that led to many longtime friends that she met along the way.

“Increasing the amount of followers is just a number to me, so I have tried to serve my audience better and increase my conversions with the followers that I already have, so it’s a little bit of a different growth strategy I think. ... But that's what I'm working on right now is to produce more content and be a better resource for them,” she said.

Switzer makes sure to set aside time to respond to all of her followers' questions and comments.

Even those concerning her son Christian's wardrobe.

“It's funny, I really kept Christian in jammies the first year of his life, and now we’re really having fun dressing him up. It's just awesome,” she said.

Gabie's Instagram username is @gabie_switzer.