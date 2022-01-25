MADISON, Wis.— A Wisconsin writer created an outlet for all people to be seen and heard.

"Having worked for the local media here in Madison for four years, one of the things I consistently found, was... it's so hard for people to get their work into the hands of... people who've never heard [of] them before," said Rachel Werner.

What You Need To Know ​A Wisconsin writer is providing an outlet so that all people have a chance to be seen and heard





The Little Book Project WI provides access for marginalized communities





The Little Book Project WI publishes work from artists and writers from marginalized communities who don't have the expendable income to enter their work in contests.

So, Werner created The Little Book Project WI to provide access for marginalized communities. Werner said "marginalized" includes any group typically not included in the mainstream and that includes the very young and the very old.

The Little Book Project Wisconsin publishes writers and artists from underrepresented communities, and those without expendable income to enter their work in contests.

Each book in in the series focuses on a central theme and blends both visual arts and the written word.

Camdyn Scully is one of a handful of kids in Wisconsin whose artwork is published in the book called "Community." Scully is just 7-years-old. All of the artwork and writings featured in the book were created by kids under the age of 13.

"I got to do a cardinal and a tree and leaves. The cardinal reminds me of my dog; she died. It reminds me that angels come down," Scully said.

Seeing dreams like Scully's come to life is what this is all about. The Little Book Project WI is Wener's way of doing her part.

"Not just one person is going to be able to change everything but I think we all need to at least be actively trying to do something," Werner said.