Many of us in Upstate New York love to golf. However, during the cold winter months we know Mother Nature just won't allow it. So, many turn to golf simulators or indoor golf facilities to help keep their swings fresh.

At Hole in One Golf Center in Whitesboro, owner and golf pro Dustin Jones said this is his busiest time of the year. Jones works with people on their golf mechanics such as driving and putting the ball in different conditions.

He said his golf simulator allows people to golf on any one of 93 courses around the world. While many will wait until the Spring, Jones said getting some indoor work can make a difference.

Jones said golf simulators are actually becoming a more common addition in people's homes. However, it's much more affordable to find a golf facility where you can get some swings in.