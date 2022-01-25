RALEIGH, N.C. — Andry Gamez hopes her business continues to flourish, something that's in God's hands.

What You Need to Know

The holiday of love, Valentine's Day, is just around the corner

Flower shops spend months preparing for the big day in the hopes that love and business will bloom with a few dozen roses

Although this year your beau's gifts may come with a hefty price tag

"I pray every day and say thank you. That's the way I was brought up," Gamez said.

The Venezuelan immigrant grew up in her mother's flower shop feeling most at peace surrounded by beauty.

"It don't really feel like a job, because that's what I really like to do," she said.

The quiet and calm of the shop is a distant memory on one the busiest days of the year, the holiday of love.

"We have to definitely prepare two months ahead with vases, supplies, everything," Gamez said.

With around 600 orders so far, demand certainly hasn't withered during the pandemic. That doesn't mean the price tag is staying the same.

"We used to have one dozen roses in a vase for $85.99 and now we have a $90," she said.

Vases, ribbons and other supplies, especially for funerals, can be double what they used to be. That's if you can get them at all.

"I spend three times or four times what I used to spend before, because when you find something, you don't know you how long you'll have to wait to get that one again," Gamez said.

Customers sometimes wilt at the high prices.

"When they tell you it's going to be $100, say, oh my gosh, how many times, how many hours have to work to give $100 in flowers, and they're just going to die in a week? In two weeks?" she said.

As some florists shut their doors for good, Gamez is​ thankful her life's passion can still blossom. She says flower design isn't just an art, it's an investment in people.​

"We really do it with our all love. That's what we like to do. That's what we enjoy to do. And we really enjoy making the people happy," she said.

Although the escalating prices are new, is the florist industry dying?

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the job of a floral designer is expected to drop 20% from 2020 to 2030. The data suggests florist shops may also disappear since delivery services fulfill online orders and grocery shops sell flowers as well.