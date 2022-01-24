APPLETON, Wis. — The oven is warm and the icing is ready for the mother-daughter duo home bakery McCakery Bakery.

Launching back in November, the ongoing pandemic left more downtime to bake and a new business to venture in. For mom Natalie McDonald, baking has been a part of her life since before she could speak. Baking alongside mom and grandma, family recipes make the core of this duo. Now, passing along all the baking how-tos and tricks to her 17-year-old daughter, Nola.

“I started baking with Nola and she took to it,” said Natalie McDonald. “It was a tradition that I could carry on with her and it’s just a good way to have some time in the kitchen catch up, and get to be part of her life as she’s gotten older.”

As a creative director, Nola takes care of much of the decorating and ideas that turn into baked goods creations.

“I like taking over certain aspects of the baking,” Nola McDonald said. “I have this image in my mind, and I want to make it, so then that’s kind of what I do and put it onto the baked goods.”

A hobby that’s turned into a life purpose, both Nola and Natalie fulfill orders in their home kitchen. Starting the year with an influx of Packers-themed goodies, the business, like many fans, look past the season and onto the next project; Valentine's Day. Already taking orders, the duo prepares to launch a D-I-Y cookie kit for the holiday of sweets and love.

“A lot of people don’t like to bake,” Natalie McDonald said. “[Well] we do, so we’re happy to provide everything for you so that way you decorate the cookies.”

McCakery Bakery hopes to keep growing and one day open a storefront for all their creations, but for now, the heart of their business is right over their home kitchen oven.

“I think of a lot of fond memories of just hanging out in the kitchen,” said Natalie McDonald. “I think it’s important for me for Nola, you know if one day, and chooses to have kids, baking for them or with our son.”

For more information on the mother-daughter duo business, click here.