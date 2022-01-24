Tax season is underway.

The IRS has begun accepting and processing tax returns.

Filers have until April 18 to complete their return. That's three days later than normal because Washington, D.C. is observing Emancipation Day on April 15.

Treasury officials are already warning of processing delays due to IRS worker shortages and a backlog of returns.

“Be painstakingly thorough in getting your documentation together before you start to complete the return," said Mark Everson, Former IRS commissioner and Alliantgroup vice-chairman. "Make sure you take into account different payments you’ve received from the government.”

The fastest way to get your refund is still by filing electronically. The typical turnaround is still 21 days if you choose direct deposit.

Remember, those making less than $73,000 a year can always file for free through the IRS website.