RALEIGH, N.C. — When you test positive for COVID-19, chances are you have to rearrange the things you planned on doing beforehand, including various appointments that are usually made well in advance.

So what do those cancellations mean for businesses where appointments are required?

What You Need To Know

Melissa Flowers opened E.A. Wells Hair Design in 2012

Flowers says the latest wave of COVID-19 is increasing last-minute cancellations

The salon has also felt some supply chain issues but has been able to work around that

The latest wave of COVID-19 is putting a strain on businesses that rely on appointments, like E.A. Wells Hair Design. Melissa Flowers, the salon’s owner, says they’re seeing a major increase in last-minute cancellations.

“People that are exposed, people that are getting sick, we have some staff out. It’s just been quite a challenge,” Flowers said. “We’ve probably had at least six this week already, and we start on Tuesday, so that’s a lot.”

When appointments are canceled, it causes a ripple effect through the entire salon.

“Well, if we don’t work, we don’t get paid. My girls rely on that to pay their bills. It hurts. You can’t pay your bills, because like I said if we don’t work, we don’t get paid,” Flowers said.

Flowers says she appreciates that her clients are being cautious and hopes people are mindful of what happens when they cancel last minute.

“Please, I mean if you’re sick, yes, please stay home, and we totally understand. But if you can make your appointment, please come to your appointment because that’s our livelihood,” Flowers said.

She knows the uncertainty is part of the times, and she’s leaning on her faith to get her through.

“I’m confident that God is still in control, and we just have to keep going and know that He is there,” Flowers said.

Flowers also says she’s felt some of the supply chain issues, but her salon has been able to work around that.