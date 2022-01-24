President Joe Biden on Monday will hold a secure video call with European leaders to discuss the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, as the U.S. and NATO prepare military options after diplomatic channels have failed to produce de-escalation.

Ahead of the call on Monday, the Department of Defense announced that the U.S. has placed 8,500 troops on "heightened alert" for possible deployment to Europe to aid a possible NATO response force in Ukraine.

The call was added to the president’s schedule late Monday morning, hours after NATO announced it would step up its military presence in eastern Europe by putting forces on standby and adding ships and fighter jets to the region. President Biden returned from a weekend at Camp David earlier on Monday.

Monday afternoon’s call will take place in the White House’s Situation Room and via secure video call, and it is closed to the press and public.

Biden on Monday afternoon will speak with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, along with allied leaders President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy, President Andrzej Duda of Poland and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom.

At a Pentagon briefing on Monday, Kirby emphasized that the U.S. is "deeply concerned" about the situation in Europe and "keenly focused" on Russia's activity in Eastern Europe, specifically mentioning Belarus as well as Ukraine.

Kirby said that "the bulk of" the 8,500 forces would be deployed to aid the NATO response force, but said that the U.S. is in discussions with NATO allies about possible additional U.S. support beyond that figure.

"What this is about is reassurance to our NATO allies ... bolstering our allies with capabilities that they might need," Kirby added.

Russia has demanded that NATO promise to block Ukraine from its membership, among other stipulations about NATO’s presence in easter Europe, but that demand is a nonstarter for the allies.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday and said the U.S. would give Russia written responses to Moscow’s proposals this week, offering some hope that any invasion could be delayed for at least a few more days. Previous high-level talks in Geneva and Brussels this month did not produce any agreement.

While they are still hoping diplomatic efforts can prevail, "it's very clear the Russians have no intention of deescalating," Kirby said.

"What we are telling these units to do is to be ready to go on a shorter timeline than what they were before," he added. "We are not deploying them now. We are not saying diplomacy is dead."

"We wanted to make sure that we are ready in case that call should come," Kirby said, but noted that there is no specific mission yet for these troops sicne they have not yet been deployed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.