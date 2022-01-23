A veteran lobbyist and public affairs specialist is set to lead Maine's dairy industry trade group.

The Maine Dairy Industry Association said its new executive director is Theodore Sullivan. Sullivan most recently worked as director of development at Maine Maritime Academy.

The dairy group represents all of the dairy cattle farms in Maine that transport milk for processing or sale. Dale Cole, the group's board president, said Sullivan will “promote actions and policies to encourage sustainability, resiliency and financial solvency to foster the continued production of quality Maine milk that can feed Maine people.”

Sullivan also served as legislative and public affairs director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency. Then-President Bill Clinton appointed him to that job.