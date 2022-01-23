BOONE, N.C. — Adriana Saenz loves horses. She is from South America and moved to the United States in the 1970s, living in Florida. She moved to the mountains for the horses.

What You Need To Know Adriana Saenz came to the mountains of North Carolina for the horses





She is a horse breeder and feeds and cares for her animals even in wintry weather





Saenz says horses prefer the cold to the heat

"They stay inside when the weather is bad," Saenz said.

Saenz breeds horses for a living. She also owns a few, including mini horses.

She usually has some help with their care and feeding, but recent snow made that impossible.

"Horses don't feel cold — it's better this weather for them than it is hot," Saenz said.

She had to work during this month's winter storm. She fed the horses, gave them water, and of course, dumped their manure, which she usually walks to do. Because of the snow, she had to drive to dump the manure.

"It's same thing when you have a dog — you have to walk it anyway," Saenz said.

She notes that people should stay home during winter storms, especially when roads are bad.

"It keeps the people that are working the roads safer — the emergency vehicles safer, all that stuff. It's not good to be out. You get hurt and then you put somebody else's life at risk," Saenz said.